Wolves man attracting Championship interest ahead of January window

Wolves are ready to let Connor Ronan leave the club in January, with clubs in the Championship among those chasing his signature.

The 24-year-old has been at Molineux since he was a teenager but he has struggled to ever establish himself in the team, with most of his football coming from various loan spells over the years.

However, Ronan didn’t secure a move away in the summer, but has barely featured for Wanderers since, even though they are struggling at the bottom of the Premier League.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Daily Record have claimed that boss Julen Lopetegui will allow the Irishman to move in the New Year, with the update stating that Hibs and Aberdeen are long-term admirers of the player.

As well as that, they say that a host of clubs in the Championship are monitoring Ronan ahead of the window opening.

The creative midfielder enjoyed a hugely successful period with St. Mirren in the 21/22 campaign where he scored seven league goals in 27 appearances north of the border.

Can you name which club Wolves signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

1 of 20 Kevin McDonald Burnley Dundee Sheffield United Celtic

The verdict

Ronan would be a smart addition for many clubs in the Championship as he is someone who is very assured in possession and has proven he can score goals.

In truth, he probably needs a permanent move away from Wolves as he knows he’s not going to get the minutes he wants and it’s about finding somewhere in January.

So, a move seems inevitable, whether it’s a loan or a long-term switch, and it will be interesting to see if he ends up in the second tier.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.