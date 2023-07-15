Wolves are set to make a bid in excess of £20m as they look to win the race to sign Bristol City’s Alex Scott.

Wolves make £20m bid for Alex Scott

The 19-year-old is a man in-demand this summer, with a host of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the Robins’ star man.

West Ham and Bournemouth have been credited with an interest in Scott, whilst Bournemouth had an offer of around £15m plus add-ons turned down by the Championship side.

A new offer is expected from the Cherries, but they will face competition to land Scott, as Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that Wolves, who had a £18m offer rejected a few weeks ago, have now returned with a substantial bid for the teenager.

“Wolves are submitting a £20 million-plus bid for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, as Julen Lopetegui makes a major push to capture the highly-rated England under-20 international.

“Scott is a prime target for Lopetegui this summer and Wolves are ready to make a second improved offer which will be closer to the Championship club’s strict £25 million valuation.

“Wolves had an opening proposal worth £18 million knocked back earlier this month but a new offer is imminent for one of English football’s brightest young talents, who was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Season.

“Lopetegui, the Wolves head coach, is completely behind the pursuit of Scott and believes the teenager can have a significant impact in the Premier League.”

Will Alex Scott join Wolves?

Bristol City will want a bidding war for their exciting talent, and this appears to be happening, with Wolves’ new offer coming days after Bournemouth’s bid.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Scott will join Wolves, as we don’t know whether this deal will be accepted by the Robins. It’s no secret that they want £25m, so this would fall short, but we don’t know the exact details of the add-ons, which will obviously play a big part.

Clearly, with the biggest offer on the table, Wolves are serious about landing Scott, and it’s going to be interesting to see whether this will prompt a fresh offer from Bournemouth, or any of the other interested clubs.

The update states that West Ham remain keen on Scott, but the prospect of first-team football at Molineux could help Wanderers win the race for the player.

Bristol City summer transfer plans

We know the financial situation at Ashton Gate isn’t great, so many fans would have known that Scott was likely to be on the move this summer. Therefore, it’s about the club getting a fair fee, and you have to say the £15m and £18m offers were not acceptable for such an exciting talent.

This new bid from Wolves seems a lot better, as Bristol City would be getting a substantial sum and potential add-ons, so it will be tempting for the Championship side.

Nigel Pearson has made some shrewd signings in the window so far, and whilst losing Scott would be a massive blow, it would at least give him a bit more freedom to bring in some new faces before the deadline.