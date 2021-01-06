Wolves make key player decision; EFL side dealt serious January blow

Wolves are expected to recall midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from his loan spell with Swansea City, according to Football Insider.

Gibbs-White was scheduled to spend the entire campaign on loan at the Liberty Stadium, but the Premier League outfit have exercised an option to terminate the 20-year-old’s deal and bring him back to Molineux.

The attacking midfielder has made almost 50 appearances for Wolves in the previous two seasons, but dropped down the pecking order under Nuno Espirito Santo last term, appearing just 16 times, viewing a loan move to the South Wales outfit as the perfect chance to get minutes.

However, the Gibbs-White was restricted to just five appearances for Swansea, and although he made his comeback from a fractured foot he sustained in October as a late substitute in the victory over Watford on Saturday, his brief spell at the Liberty Stadium is set be confirmed as over.

Gibbs-White marked his Swansea debut by scoring the winning goal in the win at Preston, but his stay in Wales has generally been a disappointing one because of the aforementioned foot injury.

The Verdict

This is a major blow for Swansea, who would’ve been hoping to utilise Gibbs-White having seen him return from his two-month lay-off on Saturday.

The fact that Wolves want him back to be part of their first-team plans epitomises the calibre of player that Swansea had on their books, but it wasn’t meant to be for Steve Cooper’s men.

They now move on in the promotion race without him, looking to keep the pace with Norwich City.