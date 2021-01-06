Wolves make decision on future of EFL loanee amid growing transfer interest

Wolves have recalled Terry Taylor from his loan spell at Grimsby Town, amid interest in in a move for the midfielder from other EFL clubs, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Taylor joined Grimsby on loan back in the summer transfer window, and has since made an impressive impact during his time at Blundell Park.

The 19-year-old made 14 appearances in all competitions for the League Two strugglers, and has apparently caught the eye with his performances, although he has fallen down the pecking order with the Mariners recently, seemingly forcing Wolves to make a decision on his short term future.

According to this latest update, Wolves have now recalled the teenager from his time at Grimsby, something which will seemingly interest clubs in the Football League, with a number said to be keen to secure his services on loan for the remainder of the season.

It remains to be seen exactly which clubs are interested in a move for Taylor, who has 18 months remaining on his contract at Molineux.

Having joined Wolves from Aberdeen in the summer of 2019, Taylor has made one first-team appearance for the Midlands club, as a late substitute in their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in last season’s League Cup.

The Verdict

This does seem to be a sensible decision from Wolves.

If Taylor is no longer going to be playing regularly for Grimsby, there is not be going to be much point keeping him there, since it is not going to help his development.

Indeed, given there is interest from elsewhere, it does seem as though there are still going to be chances for Taylor to enjoy more regular first-team football between now and the end of the season.

That is something Wolves surely have to take advantage of, and it will be interesting to see just how high up the football pyramid Taylor finds himself in the coming weeks.