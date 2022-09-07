Wolves link key in player’s decision to leave Aston Villa and join Watford

Watford summer signing Kortney Hause has revealed that head coach Rob Edwards, who he worked with at Wolves, was a key factor in his decision to leave Aston Villa to join the Championship club on loan.

The 27-year-old joined the Hornets on a season-long deal late in the summer window to join Villa teammate Keinan Davis, who had made the move earlier in August.

Hause didn’t have to wait long for his Watford debuts – coming off the bench for a 10-minute cameo against Middlesbrough last week and then starting this weekend’s game against Rotherham United – and seems to have already won the trust of Edwards.

The pair worked together previously at Wolves, where the Hornets boss held multiple roles between 2014 and 2018, including assistant manager, caretaker manager, and U18s manager.

Speaking in a live interview on the club Twitter account, Hause revealed that his previous relationship with Edwards was a key factor in him deciding to leave Villa to join Watford.

He explained: “Rob Edwards is a good guy. With Rob, what you see is what you get. He’s just a really straightforward good guy, full of enthusiasm. It’s all the things that I look for in a head coach really.

“A guy who can talk to you, keeps it real with you and speaks on a good level. All the things you look for in a head coach is what Rob Edwards is. I’m familiar with him from working with him at Wolves. He was one of the big points for me joining Watford.”

Edwards took charge at Vicarage Road in the summer following the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League.

The 39-year-old had turned heads with his success at Forest Green Rovers, where he won the League Two title last season.

The Verdict

Hause looks a fantastic addition for Watford and is clearly someone that already has the trust of the head coach as he’s been thrust into the team straight away.

As the defender alludes to, they have a relationship from their time at Wolves and it seems that link was a key factor in leaving Villa Park to join the Hornets.

Their past history makes the signing even more impressive.

Not even is he a player that has won promotion to the Premier League and played in the top flight but he’s someone that Edwards has worked with previously and actively moved to secure a reunion.

At times the club’s transfers have looked a little scattergun this summer so a move that seems tailor-made to what the head coach wants to do is positive.