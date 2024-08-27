Key Takeaways Wolves, Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Brentford are interested in Burnley captain Josh Brownhill.

Trabzonspor saw an offer of around £3.4m rejected by the Championship side.

Brownhill has entered the final year of his contract at Turf Moor.

Wolves, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Brentford are all interested in signing Burnley captain Josh Brownhill ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday.

The 28-year-old has been with the Clarets since January 2020, and he has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the club.

Josh Brownhill's Burnley Stats In All Competitions (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2019/20 10 - - 2020/21 36 1 1 2021/22 38 2 3 2022/23 48 7 10 2023/24 35 4 3 2024/25* 3 2 - *Stats correct as of 27/08/2024

However, with Brownhill having entered the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor, there are doubts about his future, with recent reports stating Trabzonspor had made an offer of around £3.4m for the midfielder, which was turned down.

That appears to have triggered rival interest in the player, as HITC have revealed that Wolves, Leicester, Forest and Brentford are also keen on the ex-Preston man.

Burnley must do all they can to keep Josh Brownhill

The contract situation does make things difficult for Burnley, as you can be sure that those high up at the club will want to consider an offer for a player who can walk away on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Yet, the reality is that Brownhill would be a big miss if he did depart, and keeping him at the club increases Burnley’s chances of promotion - and the millions that come with that.

So, it would need a very serious offer to tempt the Championship side to sell, particularly as they aren’t in a position where they need to raise funds due to the number of departures they have sanctioned in the past week or so.

Josh Brownhill will be a leader for Scott Parker

There has once again been a high turnover of players at Turf Moor this summer, which isn’t ideal for Scott Parker as he looks to build a team that can win promotion back at the first attempt.

Therefore, he will want players who he can trust and build around quickly, and Brownhill certainly falls into that category.

He is someone who knows all about this level, he has proven himself before, and he clearly has the respect of the dressing room as he wears the armband.

Of course, the prospect of returning to the Premier League is going to appeal to Brownhill, but he doesn’t appear the type of player to kick up a fuss if he does stay with Burnley.

Burnley’s summer transfer plans

As mentioned, it has been a hectic period for Burnley, with plenty of transfer activity having taken place involving the club recently.

Many fans won’t be too pleased with what has gone on, as some real quality has left the club, and there is talk that more exits could be on the cards.

But, the club are trying to be active in bringing in replacements, with Hannibal Mejbri, Jaidon Anthony and Jeremy Sarmiento expected to be added in the coming days.

You still get the feeling that a lot more deals could take place before 11pm on Friday, and ultimately the hierarchy at Burnley will be judged once the window shuts, and there will be an expectation that Parker is left with a strong group.

Burnley are back in action on Wednesday night when they travel to Wolves in the League Cup.