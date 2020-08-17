Wolves receive significant windfall on the back of pair’s EFL success

Wolverhampton Wanderers have received a windfall of £10m following the promotion of Leeds United and Fulham to the Premier League, with add-ons paid for both Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro.

Leeds had swooped to sign Costa from Wolves in a loan-to-buy deal, which has taken the winger to Elland Road for £16m. Likewise, Cavaleiro moved to Craven Cottage on a similar deal, albeit for a permanent fee of £15m.

Costa helped Leeds storm to the Championship title by 10 points, scoring four goals and registering four assists in 43 Championship outings under Marcelo Bielsa.

For Cavaleiro, he scored six times and registered seven assists for Fulham under Scott Parker, playing his part as the Cottagers won the Championship play-offs from fourth, beating Brentford in the Wembley final.

Now, the Express and Star are reporting that Wolves have received a significant windfall on the back of Costa and Cavaleiro’s success in the Championship, with a further £5m added to each deal, taking the combined fee for the pair towards £40m.

Both Costa and Cavaleiro have signed long-term contracts with their new clubs and will be going back up against Wolves next season in the Premier League.

Nuno Santo’s side have been back in the Premier League for two seasons now, with both Costa and Cavaleiro helping them to the Championship title in 2017/18.

The Verdict

What great business this is for Wolves.

They’ve been shrewd dealers in the transfer window in the last few seasons and to get almost a combined total of £40m for Costa and Cavaleiro is great business.

Both played their part in promotion for Leeds and Fulham, so the extra money is worth it to them, but it is undoubtedly benefitting Wolves the most.

The Molineux club really set the standard on and off the pitch for promoted clubs.

