Wolves leading Rangers and Everton in race to sign EFL star, £5m could seal deal

Wolves are looking to jump ahead of Rangers and Everton as they try to seal a deal for Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence this summer.

The 20-year-old broke through into the Boro XI last season, but he has established himself as a regular for Neil Warnock in the current campaign, making 37 appearances in the league.

He appears to be catching the eye too, with a host of Premier League clubs credit with an interest in Spence in recent months.

And, it’s Wolves who appear to be ready to pounce this summer, after ESPN claimed they are ‘leading the race’ to land the youngster. Interestingly, the update states Spence could be able to compete for a first-team spot immediately because of doubts about Nelson Semedo’s future.

The report adds that a fee in the region of £5m plus add-ons would be required for Boro to accept, with Spence about to enter the final two years of his contract on Teesside.

With real pace and a willingness to get forward, Spence would appear to be a good fit as a wing-back in the system Nuno Espirito Santo has generally preferred this season.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Wolves appearances?

1 of 25 Did Paul Ince make more or less than 100 appearances for Wolves? More Less

The verdict

This is slightly surprising because as well as Semedo, Wolves have Ki-Jana Hoever and Luke Matheson on their books, so right wing-back doesn’t appear to be an area they need to strengthen.

Plus, if the Portuguese international did go, it would be a risk replacing him with an untried Championship youngster.

However, you can understand why Wolves are looking at Spence because he has attributes that could see him play at the highest level in the future. Of course, he still has areas to improve but at £5m it could be viewed a low-risk move for a top-flight club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.