Wolves leading Premier League rivals in race for EFL starlet

Wolves are hoping to strike a deal to sign talented Bolton Wanderers youngster Finlay Lockett.

The winger is starring for the Trotters U18 side this season, however he has been involved with the first-team over the years, and he became their second youngest ever debutant last season when he had a run out at 16.

There are serious doubts about his long-term future though, with Football Insider claiming Bolton are not in a position to offer the teenager a professional contract because of financial concerns.

And, the same report states that Wolves are looking to swoop for Lockett in the meantime, as they consider an offer to bring him to Molineux.

They won’t have a straight run at the exciting talent though, as the update also states that there is fellow top-flight interest in the player.

The chance to move to Wolves may appeal to Lockett though, as Nuno Espirito Santo has shown this season that he is prepared to give youngsters a chance, even though the Bolton winger would join up with the U23 side initially.

The verdict

This is a shame for Bolton, but it’s inevitable that Premier League clubs will be looking at some of their youngsters, along with those at every other club in the EFL.

The financial power they have, as well as the pull of playing in the top-flight, means it’s going to appeal to anyone.

For Lockett, Wolves would be a good next step in his career, as he has shown talent, and they are a club that puts a lot of focus on youth, so it seems a good fit.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.