Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in the lead to secure Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to Football Insider.

The striker's contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena expires next summer and if the Sky Blues fail to get him tied down to a new deal before the summer, Mark Robins' side may need to cash in on him to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

That could be a boost for Julen Lopetegui's side in their quest to recruit him, with Football Insider believing they are currently pushing the hardest to try and secure the Sweden international's services after seeing him shine in the Championship in recent seasons.

Recording 22 goals and 10 assists in 46 competitive appearances this term, the 24-year-old has been both reliable and prolific for the Sky Blues, playing a massive part in their push for promotion.

Also scoring 17 league goals last term, he has performed well on a consistent basis in the past couple of years and may now be set for a return to the Premier League, with or without his current team.

Burnley and Leeds United also in the race

Burnley and Leeds United are two other teams believed to be in the race for the 24-year-old, with both potentially needing to add another forward to their squad when the summer comes along.

Georginio Rutter did come in during the January window as a potential alternative to Patrick Bamford at Leeds, but more firepower could be required up top to give the Whites the best possible chance of remaining in the top flight for the long term.

Sam Allardyce has come in to try and save their season - but if he fails to keep the West Yorkshire side afloat in the top tier - their chances of signing Gyokeres decrease quite considerably.

The Clarets, on the other hand, have sealed their place in the top flight next term and may benefit from having another forward come in with Ashley Barnes and Halil Dervisoglu set to leave Turf Moor at the end of the season.

Vincent Kompany has seen just how impressive the forward has been this season - and will probably have a good opportunity to recruit him when the summer comes along following their promotion.

Crystal Palace, Everton and Fulham are also keeping tabs on the striker.

Should Viktor Gyokeres be open to a move to Wolves?

Wolves look to be all but safe now and this is why Gyokeres can probably afford to consider a potential switch to Molineux if his current side aren't promoted at the end of the campaign.

He wouldn't have to move to the other end of the country if he made this switch either, so it may not take him too long to settle into life at Wolves if he did link up with Lopetegui and his men.

Gyokeres could potentially see himself as a longer-term alternative to Diego Costa, who may not be at the top-tier outfit for too much longer.

At 24, the former Brighton man will only improve further and that's why he should back himself to be a regular starter at Molineux eventually, even if he isn't one of the first names on the teamsheet there straight away.

But he does need to win a decent amount of game time and that's why he should be prioritising this over other factors like money when deciding whether to make a move to a certain club.