Premier League side Wolves are interested in a move for Watford attacker Giorgi Chakvetadze, according to recent reports.

Alan Nixon reported via his Patreon that Watford will demand between £15million and £20million for the 25-year-old who has become a key player at Vicarage Road since his arrival last season.

The attacking midfielder joined Watford initially on loan from Belgian side Gent last summer, before completing a permanent deal to sign him on transfer deadline day in January 2024.

However, the Georgian has made an excellent start to the new campaign for Tom Cleverley's and was rewarded with a new five-year deal just last month, meaning the Hornets would be able to demand a hefty fee should he depart in the near future.

Wolves eye move for Watford's Giorgi Chakvetadze

Gary O'Neil's Wolves side have made a dreadful start to the Premier League season and currently sit 19th, in the relegation zone and without having won in the league this season.

Their late fightback to nick a point away to Brighton on Saturday ensures they're now on two points, but it's clear that further reinforcements will be needed in January if they're to survive.

Alan Nixon has reported that Watford's Chakvetadze is a top target as they seek a player who can help them escape their current plight, and Wolves watched the Georgian in the Hornets' defeat away to Leeds United on Tuesday night.

However, given the 25-year-old's contract situation at Vicarage Road, Watford have protected themselves from being lowballed in January, and his new five-year deal means Wolves, or any other interested party, will have to fork out a substantial fee.

Chakvetadze has become a key player for Watford since joining last summer, and they won't want to lose him in January, but if Wolves come in with a fee of between £15million and £20million it's hard to see how Cleverley's side could turn that down.

There's a long way to go until January and a lot could change, but it's no surprise that the 25-year-old is attracting interest given his start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Giorgi Chakvetadze has been excellent for Watford this season

The Georgian has started all 12 of Watford's games this season as they've made a decent start to life under Cleverley, currently sitting just outside the play-off places in 7th place.

He's scored one goal and registered three assists in all competitions, and while that may not be particularly high, his talent has been on display for everybody to see.

Giorgi Chakvetadze's 2024/25 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 12 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 86.4% Chances created 30 Dribble success 51.2% Touches 647 Tackles won 90.0% Duels won 42.6% Interceptions 2

He has also impressed on the international stage with Georgia, scoring and assisting in their 4-1 win over the Czech Republic in the Nations League last month, while he also started three of their four games at Euro 2024, helping his country to the Round of 16, which would have put him further in the spotlight.

Watford were shrewd to reward him with a new long-term deal just last month after his impressive start to the season, and it ensures they can demand big money should there be material interest in Chakvetadze come January.

However, for now, the Vicarage Road faithful will hope that he continues to impress between now and the transfer window opening, helping the Hornets move up the league table and also seeing his stock rise, meaning they can demand even more money should they receive interest in January.