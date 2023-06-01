Southampton's relegation from the Premier League is likely going to result in a rebuild, with Russell Martin expected to arrive as head coach once compensation is sorted out and key players such as James Ward-Prowse poised to leave the club.

Interest in Ward-Prowse was always going to be likely due to his ball-striking prowess, having scored 11 times in all competitions during the season just gone and 49 Premier League goals notched in his career.

West Ham United, Newcastle and Aston Villa have all been touted as keen on the 11-cap England international, with the Hammers in particular keen on him as a potential Declan Rice replacement as he looks to move to a club challenging for the UEFA Champions League.

Another top flight side has joined the race for Ward-Prowse's services though, with a report from Tom Barclay of The Sun claiming that Wolverhampton Wanderers are now keen to add the 28-year-old to their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

What is the latest on James Ward-Prowse's Southampton future?

Saints CEO Rasmus Ankersen has recently opened up on Ward-Prowse's future at Southampton, and like all players he has a price-tag and should it be met, then it's likely the club's number eight will depart.

“Of course, we would love to keep him,” Ankersen told The Times.

“He is Mr Southampton, he’s done amazing things. He will be in demand.

"If there is something that comes up that satisfies the club financially and satisfies James then out of respect we will have to have that conversation.”

How much will James Ward-Prowse cost?

According to a report from The Sun a few days ago, Southampton will settle for a £40 million fee for their star midfielder, who has three years remaining on his contract at St Mary's Stadium.

Ward-Prowse is one of the few players that Southampton will be able to command a high fee for due to his consistency and goal threat at Premier League level, and a number of clubs will be looking to make a move for him in the coming months.

Would James Ward-Prowse be a good signing for Wolves?

Considering the other clubs - providing West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League - interested in Ward-Prowse will all have European football next season, it would put Wolves in a real disadvantage in the battle for the midfield maestro's services.

It has also been made very clear that the Midlands outfit also need to sell before they buy this summer, but that could happen if Ruben Neves departs with just one year remaining on his contract at Molineux.

Stylistically, Ward-Prowse wouldn't be a like-for-like replacement for Neves, but he would certainly be a top addition for what he brings for his ball-striking abilities - he just doesn't dictate the tempo of a match as much as the Portuguese midfielder does.

Whilst it would be an ambitious move by Wolves to go for Ward-Prowse, the chances of landing him ahead of their rivals would appear to be slim.