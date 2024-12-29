Wolves are looking at Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as an option for the January transfer window in case they lose one of their own goalkeepers, according to recent reports.

Wolves are battling for Premier League survival under new manager Vitor Pereira, who has reintroduced Jose Sa to the starting lineup in recent weeks, with Sam Johnstone dropping to the bench.

However, Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon that the goalkeeping situation at Molineux is unlikely to continue, suggesting that one of their shot-stoppers could depart.

This opens the door for Wolves to move for Sunderland's Patterson, and Nixon has reported that the Premier League side have re-opened their files on him.

Wolves check on Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson

The goalkeeping situation at Molineux this season hasn't been plain sailing, with neither Sa nor Johnstone unable to nail down a regular place in the starting XI.

Sa began the season as first choice before Johnstone replaced him after his summer arrival from Crystal Palace, but Portuguese international Sa then replaced him before Johnstone came into the side again earlier this month.

However, new boss Pereira seemingly favours his compatriot Sa, and the chopping and changing of shot-stoppers can't be doing anyone much good, meaning January provides them with the perfect chance to make changes to their goalkeeping department.

Nixon has reported that Johnstone is shocked to have been dumped to the bench, and that the goalkeeping situation is unlikely to continue, opening the door for a move for Patterson.

Patterson has attracted plenty of Premier League in the past, with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool linked with him last season, while Manchester United have been linked in recent times.

Nixon also reported that Patterson is a current option for Spurs, meaning that Wolves face plenty of competition to secure his signature in January.

After an impressive start to the season with Sunderland, losing Patterson would be a huge blow for Regis Le Bris and a situation that they'll be keen to avoid.

Anthony Patterson is crucial to Sunderland's promotion hopes

Patterson has been in good form yet again this season, and as a young English shot-stopper it's easy to see why so many Premier League clubs are keen to secure his signature.

The 24-year-old has kept seven clean sheets in 19 games, and it's clear that losing him in January would be a huge blow to the Black Cats' promotion hopes.

Anthony Patterson's 2024/25 season - Transfermarkt Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets 19 18 7

January is a difficult month to do business in and Sunderland wouldn't have too much time to source an adequate replacement, so they'll be hoping that no concrete interest materialises next month.

Sunderland are definitely in the promotion mix this season, and Patterson's best chance of becoming a Premier League starter could be by winning promotion with the Black Cats rather than moving in January and potentially being a back-up goalkeeper.