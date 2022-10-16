Wolves join Rangers in adding QPR boss to managerial shortlist

Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering an approach for Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale, according to an update on Twitter from talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The former Aston Villa assistant head coach has done a fine job since taking charge at Loftus Road, with his side currently in fourth spot despite their 3-1 loss against Luton Town yesterday afternoon.

Going unbeaten in 10 of his opening 14 league games at the helm, Beale has made the step up to management seamlessly and has done well to stamp his authority on his side following the departure of Mark Warburton.

His work hasn’t gone unnoticed with Scottish Premiership side Rangers considering him as a potential option if they were to sack current boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, though the Dutchman remains in his role at this stage.

And they could lose out to Wolves in the race for the 42-year-old, with the Premier League outfit now seriously considering him as a potential successor for Bruno Lage following the Midlands outfit’s slow start to the season.

Beale is believed to be content in the English capital at this stage and is happy to stay put, though it remains to be seen whether a call from the English top-tier club will end up changing his mind.

The Verdict:

He could be an excellent addition at Molineux, although his inexperience as a head coach may be a turn-off for some in the top-tier side’s boardroom.

Despite this, he has made a great start to life at QPR and is certainly proving himself to be a crucial figure there, with his impact at Aston Villa also being talked about in the media on several occasions.

Spending time at some top-quality clubs including Liverpool and Rangers, he shouldn’t have too much trouble adapting to life at Wolves if he was given the opportunity to take the club forward.

He would also play a reasonably attractive brand of football, with his QPR side looking extremely lively going forward at times.

They may not have been at their best at Kenilworth Road yesterday – but they still looked a threat at times and that just goes to show how much of a threat they could be in the promotion mix this season.

However, they may face a tough battle in their quest to keep him at Loftus Road.