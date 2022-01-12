Wolves join Leeds United in keeping tabs on EFL talent

Wolves are the latest club to show an interest in Oldham Athletic’s Benny Couto, who has been monitored by Leeds United as well.

The 18-year-old left wing-back has been a rare positive for the Latics this season, breaking into the team and impressing down the left flank, contributing a goal and two assists in 13 League Two games so far.

It seems inevitable that the talented teenager will move on and the Telegraph revealed today that Wanderers are looking at doing a deal for the Portuguese-born youngster this month.

However, Oldham are hoping that any transfer this month will include a return to the club on loan, ensuring he can finish the season with the side as they look to avoid dropping out of the Football League, which will be tough as they’re currently bottom of the fourth tier.

An unnamed Premier League side have already had a bid rejected for Couto this month, with reports claiming that it could take a £1m fee for the fourth tier strugglers to cash in mid-season.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see that top-flight clubs are interested in Couto because even though he has only just started to play professional football, his talent is clear to see.

The figures mentioned are pretty insignificant to clubs like Wolves and Leeds, so it does feel as though an agreement will be reached before the deadline at the end of the month, and the chance to make such a big step up is going to appeal to the player.

For Oldham, they’re right to push for a loan back as Couto will have a role to play if they’re to survive this season.

