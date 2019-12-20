According to Football Insider, Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an approach to sign QPR’s Ryan Manning ahead of the January transfer window.

Manning has been a key player for the R’s this season, and has shown his versatility throughout the campaign under Mark Warburton.

The manager has converted him into a left-back, and he’s been one of the most assured players on the pitch every time he plays for the West London side. Manning has the ability to get forward, as well as slowly but surely learning his trade defensively.

Everton and Newcastle are two of the other Premier League sides interested in the 23-year-old as they look for someone who can add some key talent to their future squads. Manning is out of contract in the summer, although QPR do have the option of triggering a one year extension.

The Verdict

Manning is a very good player and has had a lot of praise for the work he’s done down the left-hand side. At times, he can be caught out defensively but that will come with playing in the position.

His ability to run up and down the flank is breathtaking to witness and he doesn’t look out of place either in midfield or at left-back.

He’s proved how important he is to this QPR side this season having started every single game for the club in the Championship so far. This is a great achievement, but with the January transfer window coming up, he may not be playing many more for them.