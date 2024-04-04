Highlights Premier League clubs like Wolves are eyeing QPR's Jake Clarke-Salter for a potential summer transfer.

Clarke-Salter's potential as a top-flight player is discussed among FLW writers, with some seeing him as a valuable addition.

The 26-year-old defender, despite past injuries, could be a cost-effective option for teams seeking squad depth in the Premier League.

Despite several weeks of the Championship campaign remaining, transfer rumours ahead of the summer are already beginning to emerge.

According to The Sun, a number of Premier League sides are currently keeping tabs on the central defender.

Wolves eyeing QPR's Jake Clarke-Salter

Indeed, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all reportedly keen on the 26-year-old, whilst there is also interest from clubs outside of the Premier League.

Scottish giants Celtic are also said to have shown an interest in Clarke-Salter, as have promotion-chasing Ipswich Town.

Clarke-Salter is contracted to QPR until the summer of 2026, so any interested club is going to have to agree a fee with the R's.

Clarke-Salter would be an intriguing signing for Wolves

Considering the above, below, our FLW writers have discussed Wolves interest in Clarke-Salter, delivering their verdict on whether or not the player would be a good signing for the Molineux-based side.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Jake Clarke-Salter would be an intriguing signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was not until December that the 26-year-old really came into the QPR side this season and his presence for them has certainly been felt at the back.

There is a big gap, however, between the bottom of the Championship and performing week in week out in the Premier League.

In that sense, it would be a gamble for Wolves, but there is certainly a top-flight player in there somewhere.

Clarke-Salter, having come through the youth ranks with Chelsea and the England youth sides, was very highly-rated, and we must not forget that.

He has had a terrible time of things with injuries since joining QPR, but having had a steady run since December, has no doubt shown his talent.

Signing Clarke-Salter would not be a guaranteed hit, as discussed above, it is a big step-up in a short space of time. However, given the talent we know he has, it could prove a shrewd addition for a side like Wolves if they think they can unlock his true potential.

Jake Clarke-Salter's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Season Club Matches (All competitions) 2016-2022 Chelsea 2 2016-2017 Bristol Rovers (Loan) 13 2018 Sunderland (Loan) 11 2018-2019 Vitesse Arnhem (Loan) 37 2018-2020 Birmingham City (Loan) 34 2021-2022 Coventry City (Loan) 31 2022-present QPR 45 Stats correct as of 03/04/2024

Alfie Burns

Clarke-Salter has had a decent impact on QPR's turnaround in the Championship this season, and it's not really a surprise that it's gone unnoticed amongst Premier League sides.

That's the nature of top-flight football at the moment and the financial restraints that many clubs are working in. They might not be able to even target the cream of the Championship anymore, so looking for better value for money lower down the division is something we will likely see more of in the future.

When you look at Clarke-Salter, he's certainly falling into that value for money category for a capable defender that could pad out Wolves' squad.

In all honesty, you'd maybe like to see a touch more from the 26-year-old to convince you of his undoubted mid-table Premier League quality. However, if Wolves are looking to the QPR centre-back for a little bit of squad depth, there isn't much wrong with this deal. Add to the fact that Clarke-Salter has age on his side and his "peak years" ahead of him, he could be an asset.

From a Wolves point of view, it's not a deal that's going to excite fans, but it might be one that goes under the radar and is eventually seen as a success.