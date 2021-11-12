Wolves in the EFL: Remember Rajiv van La Parra? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Wolves have made some fantastic signings in the past five years, with the arrival of Fosun International as owners opening the club up to a different calibre of player.

Prior to that, Wanderers had to wheel and deal, with Kenny Jackett working on a budget when he was in charge of the Championship side.

One signing the former Portsmouth boss did make was Rajiv van La Parra, who joined on a free transfer from Heerenveen.

Despite enjoying a positive start and showing flashes of his talent, the winger was too inconsistent at Molineux, whilst he didn’t endear himself to the support with some social media comments.

So, when he secured a move to Huddersfield, there weren’t too many upset Wolves fans. And, that stance was justified when we see how van La Parra’s career has played out.

Whilst he played his part in helping the Terriers to an unlikely promotion and keeping them in the top-flight for a year, things haven’t gone to plan since, with the 30-year-old joining Red Star Belgrade in the summer of 2019.

On the face of it, the chance to compete for titles and play in Europe for the Serbian giants seemed appealing, but van La Parra seemingly couldn’t settle as he left within a matter of months.

His next step was Logroñés in the Spanish second division, but, again, it was months until he was released. This time, it would be Germany for the wide man, as he linked up with Würzburger Kickers.

Having only signed a short-term deal, van La Parra would be on the lookout for another club this summer after the side were relegated to Bundesliga III.

The Dutchman would head to Greece for his latest move, as he signed for top-flight side Smyrnis. But, it’s been a tough start for the player, who is featuring regularly, as he has failed to score or register an assist as his new side are third from bottom.

Ultimately, it’s fair to say that Wolves and van La Parra have gone in very different directions since his exit in 2016.

