Wolves in the EFL: Remember Jack Price? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Wolverhampton Wanderers have established themselves as a regular Premier League side after an impressive rise under their current owners.

Prior to Fosun’s arrival though, there were plenty of ups and downs for Wolves, with the low point undoubtedly when they suffered back-to-back relegations and ended up in League One for the 2013/14 season.

Despite the embarrassment of falling down the leagues, the one positive was that it allowed a clear-out of players who had underachieved for years. In turn, that opened the door for academy players to step up.

And, one of those to take the opportunity was Jack Price.

The midfielder would form an excellent partnership with Kevin McDonald that was pivotal to Wolves’ rise under Kenny Jackett, as they ran away with the third tier title playing some exciting football along the way.

Price would go on to make 70 appearances in the Championship for the club but things would change quickly after the change in ownership. For the academy graduate, it was Ruben Neves’ arrival that meant he was clearly not going to get game time, so a move was sorted.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Shrewsbury-born player would make the move to the United States, as he signed for Colorado Rapids – and it’s a decision that has paid off.

The 28-year-old quickly established himself as an important member of the team, as he was given the captaincy after Tim Howard left, whilst he was named as the MVP last year.

He has carried that form in the current campaign too, with the team sitting third in the Western Conference as they chase their first MLS Cup in over a decade.

If they are to do that, Price will be key. He has registered a hugely impressive 11 assists in 25 games, and he will hope to maintain that form as the big games come thick and fast.

It will be a tough ask to lift the trophy for Price and Colorado Rapids, but all connected to Wolves will be wishing the popular former midfielder well.

