Wolves in the EFL: Remember Gabor Gyepes? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Wolves have established themselves as a Premier League club in recent years, with smart recruitment key to that following their promotion in 2018.

Since owners Fosun International arrived, Wanderers have generally used the foreign market to strengthen their squad, and, on the whole, you can’t argue with the results.

However, things didn’t always work out for the club when they bought from abroad, with Gábor Gyepes arrival from Ferencvaros one deal that didn’t really work out.

In fairness to the centre-back, it wasn’t all his fault, as he had shown promise until a serious knee injury halted his progress under Glen Hoddle’s forgettable time in charge at Molineux.

After failing to break into the XI on his return, the Hungarian would drop down the leagues to Northampton Town. Yet, his ability was clear, as it wasn’t long before he was back in the Championship with Cardiff.

24 questions about some of Wolves’ best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 John Richards scored over 100 goals for Wolves. True False

It was in the Welsh capital that Gyepes got his best run of games, as he featured regularly over the next few years for the Bluebirds as they pushed for promotion and did well in the cup competitions.

Injuries were continuing to hinder his progress though, and the defender returned home to play for Vasas before a season with Portsmouth.

A short spell in Malaysia followed his Fratton Park exit, with the 40-year-old going on to feature at various levels in Hungary, including playing in the fourth tier last season.

As well as that, Gyepes runs a restaurant with his wife in Budapest, but the fact he has kept playing football shows he still has a real love for the game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.