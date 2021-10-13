Wolves in the EFL: Remember Bjorn Sigurdarson? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Wolves have established themselves in the Premier League in recent years and after a solid start to life under Bruno Lage, look on course to secure a fifth straight season in the top flight come next spring.

Supporters are unlikely to have forgotten their time in the EFL, however, and neither have we.

These days, the Molineux faithful are used to big-money signings and the arrival of the latest Portuguese wonderkid but in the summer of 2012, Björn Sigurdarson was part of a string of signings brought in from European clubs.

The Icelandic forward joined from Lillestrøm SK after impressing in the Norweigian top tier but Wolves were relegated to League One at the end of his first season in the West Midlands, a campaign that saw him find the net six times in 41 appearances.

The drop down to the third tier brought fewer opportunities for the striker and – bar a brief spell in 2014/15 – was the beginning of the end of his Molineux tenure.

He left permanently to return to the Norwegian top flight with Molde FK in 2016 before spells at FK Rostov, APOEL Nicosia, and Lillestrøm.

Sigurdarson rejoined Molde on the final day of the 2021 winter window and bagged his first goal for them in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers against Trabzonspor, though he was unable to help his side reach the group stages of the competition.

The 30-year-old’s side sit three points back from Bodø/Glimt in the Eliteserien as things stand.