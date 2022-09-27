Wolves in the EFL: How is Walter Zenga getting on these days?

Wolverhampton Wanderers have enjoyed a real rise since owner Fosun bought the club in 2016, with the club now established in the Premier League.

However, that doesn’t mean the Chinese conglomerate have got everything right since they arrived in the Black Country – and they actually made a mistake with their first appointment.

After a move for Julen Lopetegui fell through just before the takeover went through, the owners had to look for another new manager and they ended up with Walter Zenga.

The former Italian international, who was an excellent keeper during his playing days, had incredibly been in charge of 15 clubs before moving to Molineux, so it certainly didn’t look like he would be the long-term answer at Wolves.

And, that proved to be the case.

In fairness, Zenga was well liked due to his passion and he did get off to a good start, but in the end the former Sampdoria coach would be dismissed after just 14 league games.

Can you name which club Wolves signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

1 of 20 Kevin McDonald Burnley Dundee Sheffield United Celtic

Since then, the 62-year-old has gone on to have three more jobs – all in Italy. Short spells with Crotone and Venezia would follow a similar pattern to Wolves in where Zenga didn’t last long and didn’t do too well.

Despite that, in March 2020 he would get another go in management, back in Serie A with Cagliari.

Following the theme though, it wouldn’t be long before Zenga left, as he took charge of just 13 games, winning three, although this is not the shortest stint in his career.

As of now, that is Zenga’s last role in management but it remains to be seen whether he returns, although it can’t be ruled out given the pretty remarkable coaching career he has had.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.