Wolves in the EFL: How is Nouha Dicko getting on these days?

Born in Saint-Maurice, France, Nouha Dicko spent time within the Créteil-Lusitanos youth set-up before completing his progression with Strasbourg.

Impressing within the club’s B-team before earning the opportunity with the club’s first team, the French outfit’s financial difficulties led them to release the attacker in 2011.

A move to England came to fruition during that summer, with then Premier League club Wigan Athletic offering him a trial and a subsequent contract.

Unable to pave his way into the first-team immediately, Dicko embarked on two loan spells with Championship club Blackpool during the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons.

Loan stints with Wolves and Rotherham United followed, with Wigan opting to sanction his departure in January of 2014.

It was a permanent switch to Wolves that emerged as the next step for Dicko, with the Midlands club then operating in the third-tier of English football.

Starting in electric form, Dicko netted 13 times in 19 appearances for Wolves as they managed to secure promotion back to the Championship.

The forward went on to net a further 14 goals in 37 Championship appearances the next season, however, he was unable to reach those levels again during the next two seasons at Molineux.

A move to Hull City occurred in the summer of 2017, and whilst he saw lots of appearances during the first two years with the Tigers, he was only able to return six goals.

A loan move to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem was completed in the summer of 2019, with Dicko proceeding to return four goals in 19 appearances.

Following his departure from the Championship outfit, Turkey came calling in 2020 and Dicko joined Super Lig club Gaziantep.

Scoring just five goals in 46 appearances for the Turkish outfit, Dicko then joined fellow top-flight outfit Yeni Malatyaspor.

After a few months there, a move to OFI Crete Football Club was completed in the summer.

In five appearances in Greece’s top flight thus far, the forward is yet to find the back of the net in the league and his side is currently sitting 10th in the Greek Super League.