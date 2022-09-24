Wolves in the EFL: How is Bakary Sako getting on these days?

Wolverhampton Wanderers have now established themselves in the Premier League but prior to that their fans saw many ups and downs in the Football League.

The undoubted lowest point in recent memory was a double relegation that saw the side drop to League One, but that did at least give the club a chance to reset and a promising few years followed.

Whilst he played a part in relegation from the Championship, one player who shone for Wolves during that period was Bakary Sako. A relatively big-money signing, the winger was one of a few to arrive under Ståle Solbakken and actually do well.

After sticking with the club despite interest from elsewhere and firing them to the third tier title, Sako would do another year after that at Molineux before joining Crystal Palace on a free.

Even though it was a shame for the Black Country side to not get a fee for the Mali international, many appreciated his loyalty when Wolves were really struggling.

Can you name which club Wolves signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

1 of 20 Kevin McDonald Burnley Dundee Sheffield United Celtic

Sako would have a few years at Selhurst Park, where he struggled to fully become a regular, before surprisingly signing a short-term deal with Wolves’ bitter rivals West Brom. That move didn’t really work, nor did another swift spell back at Palace.

After that, the left-footer joined Pafos in Cyprus before another surprising move came up for the player, as he returned to St. Ettiene, the club Wolves bought him from, last season.

A seven-game spell gave Sako a chance to play for a club that means a lot to him once again, although injuries impacted what he could do. Unfortunately, it ended badly, as St. Ettiene were relegated to Ligue 2 and he left when his deal expired this summer.

So, now 34, Sako is without a club and it remains to be seen whether he has another short stint left in him before calling it a day.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.