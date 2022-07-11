Wolves hoping to finalise big-money transfer swoop for Burnley player

Wolves are in ‘advanced talks’ to complete a deal for Burnley’s Nathan Collins that could be worth over £20m.

The Irish international only joined the Clarets last year from Stoke and he went on to play 19 times in the Premier League as the Lancashire outfit were relegated to the Championship.

Since then there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Collins, who impressed in the top-flight despite Burnley’s struggles.

And, according to reporter John Percy, a move to Molineux could be on the cards, with Wanderers hoping to secure a move for the 21-year-old.

“Wolves are in advanced talks with Burnley over a £20.5m deal for centre-back Nathan Collins, the Republic of Ireland international. Not done yet, but negotiations progressing well and it’s close. Collins will be the first signing of the summer for Bruno Lage if all is agreed.”

Vincent Kompany would’ve been aware that he would lose several key men, with Wout Weghorst and Nick Pope among the senior players to have departed Turf Moore in the current window.

The verdict

This would be a blow for Burnley, even if they have brought in a few good centre-backs this summer, as Collins is rightly seen as a top talent.

Some fans may feel the fee is low for the youngster, particularly as he was bought for a decent sum 12 months ago but sales have been inevitable this summer following relegation.

For Collins, the chance to return to the Premier League will appeal and you would expect him to get in the XI at Wolves.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.