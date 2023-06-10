Wolves have made an offer to Fleetwood Town for youngster Reiss Brown as they look to win the battle for the young striker.

Who is Reiss Brown?

The 15-year-old has come through the ranks with the Cod Army, and he has impressed at youth level where he has scored plenty of goals.

Such form appears to have caught the eye, as Football Insider has revealed that Wolves have lodged a bid for the teenager as they look to see off competition from other top-flight sides for Brown.

It’s unclear what sort of offer has been made for the player, although Fleetwood will be aware that they could be left with minimal compensation if terms can’t be agreed with Wanderers.

The prospect of moving to the West Midlands will surely appeal to Brown, as Wolves have a Category One academy status, which is the highest it can be, and they have a reputation of producing some exciting talents.

Morgan Gibbs-White, who was sold in a big-money deal to Nottingham Forest, is the biggest success story in recent years, whilst the likes of Huge Bueno, Ryan Giles and Dion Sanderson are just some of the individuals to come through who look set to have a good career in the game.

Wolves summer transfer plans

Of course, the summer focus for Wolves is going to centre on signings at first-team, but they do have a talented academy, which was evident by the fact they recently won the Next Gen Cup. A reason for that success is their recruitment at youth level, which has brought in talent from across the country and the globe.

So, Brown will see that they’re a club that does produce good youngsters, and even if he doesn’t make the senior squad, they have sent plenty of players out on loan which has helped their development.

From Fleetwood’s perspective, this is obviously a worry, as in an ideal world they would allow Brown to keep progressing and hope that he can make a big impact in the first-team in the years to come before selling him for a higher profit. But, the reality is that’s a tough thing to do when Premier League clubs come calling. Yet, in the bigger picture, it shows the academy are doing things right, and it’s a compliment that top-flight sides are looking to buy players they’ve produced.