Wolves hold transfer interest in Burnley defender

Wolves are preparing to make a second raid of Burnley for this summer transfer window.

The Premier League side are interested in completing a deal for defender Connor Roberts, according to Alan Nixon.

Bruno Lage’s side are also reportedly interested in a move for Nathan Collins, but face competition from their top flight rivals.

Roberts signed for the Clarets 12 months ago from Swansea City, and appeared 21 times in the Premier League under Sean Dyche and Mike Jackson.

The Welshman also played a key role in his country qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958.

Wolves are looking to sell Dutchman Ki-Jana Hoever to PSV Eindhoven, with Roberts seen as an ideal replacement for the ex-Liverpool player.

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship at the end of last season, the club were always set to fight to hold on to the club’s best and most promising players.

The full back will be hoping for a quick return to the top flight, but may not hang around to find out if Vincent Kompany can guide Burnley straight back up with promotion.

Burnley begin their season on July 29 with a trip to Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

The loss of Roberts would be an unfortunate reality to being relegated.

He has a lot of potential and showed why he deserves to be in a Premier League side with some of his performances last season.

It would be a big blow to the club, but Burnley should be able to recoup a big transfer fee in the process.

That could help the club with its financial issues, if cheap alternatives can be found to strengthen the squad.