Wolves seal transfer move for EFL talent

Wolves have completed the signing of AFC Wimbledon youngster Leon Chiwome after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

The 16-year-old, who is a forward, is the latest highly-rated talent to come through the academy with the League Two side even though he had yet to feature for the first-team which was understandable due to his age.

Chiwome only joined Wimbledon just over a year ago but his form for the youth sides caught the eye of the Premier League side, with his move announced yesterday.

The teenager will link up with the development squad at Molineux and will hope to force his way into the team in the years to come.

Whilst it is a blow for the Football League side to lose another exciting talent, just days after Rangers signed Archie Stevens, academy manager Michael Hamilton explained why these deals show the club are doing things right in terms of developing players.

“For Leon to join a Premier League club, following the departures of other players and staff to higher levels, is a measure of the quality and potential we’ve developed here.”

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say this is an excellent move for Chiwome as he is joining a Premier League side and he will see it as a great opportunity.

From Wimbledon’s perspective, it’s a shame to lose a talented young player, as they will place a lot of emphasis on bringing through lads from the academy.

However, as Hamilton explains, the fact bigger clubs are showing an interest in the youngsters at the club shows they are doing a lot of good things in terms of the coaching and education the academy provides.

