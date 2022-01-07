Wolves figure addresses Sheffield Wednesday transfer decision

Wolves strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson has suggested the decision to recall Theo Corbeanu from his loan at Sheffield Wednesday and send him to MK Dons was to ensure he got regular football in a formation that suited him in the second half of the season.

The 19-year-old has been one of the Owls’ most exciting players this season but played just 13 times in League One in the first half of the campaign and has regularly been used as a wing-back by Darren Moore.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the Premier League club had recalled the winger and sent him out on loan to Wednesday’s League One rivals MK Dons.

In the announcement made by Wolves concerning the switch, Jackson – who is responsible for looking after the club’s loanees – revealed the motivation behind the decision.

He said: “Theo’s had a fantastic experience up at Sheffield Wednesday, who have treated him brilliantly.

“But he has now an opportunity to go to MK Dons and get some regular game time until the end of the season, in a formation which is best suited for him.

“For his football development, we believe this move is a really good option, but the decision was left to the player and after discussions with Theo and Sheffield Wednesday, we’ve come to an agreed plan.”

Corbeanu will have to wait until the 15th of April to face his former teammates, with Wednesday set to travel to Stadium MK in League One.

The Verdict

The Corbeanu news was a hammer blow for Wednesday as it didn’t just weaken Moore’s attacking options, it also strengthened a League One play-off rival in MK Dons.

That said, you can understand Jackson’s point here. Though the teenager had become a favourite amongst Owls fans, he was underused in the first half of the campaign and regularly played out of position.

The best way to react from Wednesday’s perspective is to ensure they have a strong window and bring in the players that fit the system, rather than just looking for a replacement.

It’ll be frustrating if Corbeanu helps MK Dons secure promotion but the focus at Hillsborough has to be on what can be controlled now and not what can’t.