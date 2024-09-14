Having been relegated from the Premier League without putting up much of a fight, the 2012/13 season was supposed to kickstart a bright new era for Wolves.

The club chose to appoint Stale Solbakken as their new boss, with the Norwegian becoming the first foreigner to sit in the home dugout at Molineux.

And, he was backed in the market, as Wanderers brought in several multi-million pound signings as they looked to return to the top-flight at the first attempt.

Wolves Major Summer Signings in 2012 (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Joined From Bakary Sako Saint-Étienne Razak Boukari Rennes Bjorn Sigurdarson Lillestrom Tongo Doumbia Rennes Georg Margreitter Austria Vienna Slawomir Peszko Koln

Of course, Wolves fans will need no reminding that things didn’t exactly go to plan, as Solbakken was sacked in January, and the side would end up suffering another relegation under Dean Saunders.

As well as that, many of the signings from that summer proved to be expensive mistakes, except for one man - Bakary Sako.

Bakary Sako became a Wolves favourite

There was a lot of excitement when the winger joined from Saint-Étienne, as he had been playing in the top division in France, and it was reported that Wolves had seen off competition from Lille and Stuttgart to sign the £3m man.

Yet, as the other summer recruits showed, having a relatively hefty price tag didn’t guarantee success, but Sako lived up to expectations.

He managed nine goals in the season as Wolves went down to League One, which was a very respectable figure for a wide man. His pace, power and devastating left foot made him stand out at times in what was a forgettable team.

Therefore, it seemed inevitable Sako would move on following Wolves’ relegation to League One - as he was simply too good for that level.

But, the Mali international would endear himself to the Molineux faithful by sticking around, and whilst he understandably wanted to move, he remained committed to the club once the transfer window had shut.

Bakary Sako inspired a feel-good factor at Wolves

Under the management of Kenny Jackett, the Black Country outfit ran away with the League One title, with Sako scoring 12 goals along the way.

It wasn’t just about winning promotion for Wolves though, as this new-look team had built a connection with the fans who had suffered for years - and Sako was key to it.

He was the star performer, and he often played with a smile on his face, and his understanding with Nouha Dicko was a joy to watch at times.

Back in the Championship, Wolves were trying to record successive promotions, and the January arrival of Benik Afobe added another dimension to the team, as he formed a brilliant relationship - on and off the pitch - with Sako and Dicko.

Despite a personal best goal return of 15, Sako couldn’t inspire a top six finish, as Wolves fell agonisingly short in their quest for the play-offs.

And, with his contract expiring, an exit once again seemed on the cards, and Sako would depart on a free transfer to join Crystal Palace in order to fulfil his Premier League dream.

But, there was no resentment at Molineux, as all connected to the club recognised that Sako had stuck around during what was the lowest point in their recent history.

It was a shame that he couldn’t make that next step in Old Gold, but Wolves fans will always appreciate Sako’s contributions, as he proved to be the only success from a terrible transfer window under Solbakken.