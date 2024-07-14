Highlights Wolves are eyeing a move for Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The Blades are keen to secure £20m for the central defender.

Gus Hamer is also on Wolves' target list.

Sheffield United duo Abel Ahmedhodzic and Gustavo Hamer are both on Wolves’ transfer radar ahead of a potential summer swoop.

According to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon of The Sun, Gary O’Neil is eyeing a Bramall Lane raid following United’s immediate return to the Championship under Chris Wilder.

Wilder has faced difficulty in bolstering his own squad in the aftermath of relegation, with the club’s ongoing takeover restricting them to making just two free transfer acquisitions thus far, in the form of Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum from Leeds United and Norwich City respectively.

However, they’re now reportedly set to sign Bournemouth’s Welsh international forward Kieffer Moore and are also poised to beat Leeds in the race for Callum O’Hare following his departure from Coventry City earlier this summer, as per Nixon.

Wolves eyeing transfer for Sheffield United duo Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gustavo Hamer

Nixon’s report states that Wolves are heading the race for Ahmedhodzic, who is high on their transfer shortlist and is viewed as a direct replacement for Max Kilman after his £40m transfer to West Ham United.

The Bosnian defender shares similarities to Kilman in how he plays the ball out from the back and is believed to be keen on an instant return to the Premier League this summer.

Nixon claims that the Blades are seeking to recoup £20m for Ahmedhodzic but they may have to settle for less if their valuation isn’t met deeper into the window.

Such a fee would be invaluable to the Blades’ book-balancing pursuits after relegation while also freeing up cash for new signings to come in and lead a hopeful promotion push in 2024/25.

The report adds that midfielder Hamer is also the subject of Wolves’ interest, although he’s among several potential options for O’Neil’s side.

Sheffield United must keep hold of Ahmed Ahmedhodzic and Gustavo Hamer amid potential Wolves double-swoop

The trials and tribulations of trying to keep hold of prized assets after falling to relegation from the top-flight are often invariable, with clubs routinely being subjected to transfer raids throughout the summer.

Tallying up a paltry return of just 16 points last term, it’s no real surprise to see that a small selection of Blades players have earned the opportunity to potentially stay in the Premier League.

Admittedly, Ahmedhodzic was part of a besieged backline that leaked no less than 104 goals - 2.7 per match - so it speaks volumes of his ability that he’s still managed to attract interest.

He’s clearly an extremely capable defender as we saw in United’s 22/23 promotion campaign and although a £20m offer would be difficult to turn down, they probably shouldn’t entertain much less than that.

Anel Ahmedhodzic's 22/23 Championship stats for Sheffield United, as per FotMob Appearances 34 Goals 6 Tackles won 41 Interceptions 62 Aerial duels won 67

Keeping hold of Ahmedhodzic would be a statement of intent by United given his pedigree and proven class in the Championship, which will be crucial if they are to contend for promotion.

As will be keeping hold of Hamer, who was a revelation during his time in the division with Coventry and was genuinely impressive at times last season.

Remarkably, the playmaker created 72 chances and directly made 10 goals last term and will only have an even bigger impact on proceedings back in the Championship and United really must keep him at all costs.