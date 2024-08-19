Highlights Wolves are considering making a move for Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic to strengthen their defence before the transfer window closes.

Sheffield United will likely demand a high fee, possibly around £20 million, to let go of Ahmedhodzic.

Wolves are eyeing a potential move for Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic this summer.

According to Football Insider, the defender is on the Premier League club’s shortlist of potential defensive signings before the window closes later this month.

The Blades will be keen to hold onto the Bosnian given his importance to Chris Wilder’s side.

Ahmedhodzic signed for the Yorkshire outfit in the summer of 2022, and was crucial to their promotion to the top flight under Paul Heckingbottom in 2023.

The 25-year-old has started both of the team’s opening league games, with Sheffield United targeting promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt (all stats from Fbref).

Anel Ahmedhodzic - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals 2022-23 34 (32) 6 2023-24 31 (29) 2 2024-25 2 0

Wolves targeting Anel Ahmedhodzic

Wolves are considering a bid to test Sheffield United’s resolve for Ahmedhodzic.

Gary O’Neil is looking to bolster his defensive options before the window closes next week, with Max Kilman having been sold to West Ham earlier in the summer.

While no official offer has yet been made, there is still just over a week remaining in the market.

It remains to be seen whether Sheffield United would consider a sale, with the player’s contract running until the summer of 2026.

The centre-back has been a key figure for the Blades during his time at Bramall Lane, and earned a year of Premier League experience last season.

Related Ipswich Town and Southampton eye Sheffield United transfer Ollie Arblaster is attracting top-flight attention ahead of a potential move

The 25-year-old featured 31 times in the top flight as the club suffered relegation back to the Championship.

Ahmedhodzic was also a regular presence in the 2022/23 campaign, playing 34 times in the league as the team gained automatic promotion from the second division.

Sheffield United are likely to set a high asking price for the Bosnia international due to his importance to the club.

Wolves earned £40 million from the sale of Kilman at the start of the window, according to the Guardian, but it remains unclear how much they would be willing to spend on the Sheffield United star.

Sheffield United’s start to the Championship season

Sheffield United have earned four points from a possible six to start the new season, winning against Preston North End in their opening fixture.

A 2-2 draw against QPR last Saturday saw Wilder’s side drop two points, with an 88th minute strike from Lyndon Dykes earning the Hoops a point.

QPR had gone down to 10 men following Jack Colback’s red card, but Martí Cifuentes’ side found a way to equalise despite Sheffield United’s man advantage.

Next up for the Blades is an away trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on 24 August.

Sheffield United must resists Ahmedhodzic sale

Ahmedhodzic is one of the top defenders in the Championship, and is someone the club should be looking to hold onto.

An eight-figure sum will be needed from Wolves to convince Sheffield United to cash in, potentially as high as £20 million.

The Bosnian knows what it takes to gain promotion to the Premier League, and will be key to any push this season towards a top two spot.

While the opportunity to move to the top flight now will be tempting, Sheffield United still hold a strong negotiating position due to the time left on the player’s contract.