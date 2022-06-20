Wolves eyeing move for Burnley player as Clarets set hefty price tag

Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing a move for Burnley centre-back Nathan Collins this summer, whom the Clarets value in the region of £40 million pounds.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Bruno Lage’s side are keen to bring the Republic of Ireland international to Molineux this summer and offer him a chance to remain in the Premier League.

Naturally, following their relegation to the Championship, Burnley are said to be open to selling their players this summer, however, they are reported to be asking for big transfer fees for them.

In this case, Burnley reportedly see Collins in the £40 million pound bracket – a hefty fee for a relegated player.

Nixon reports that Wolves will not meet that valuation initially, but that they may be forced to do so as Collins’ availability becomes public knowledge and clubs move for the defender.

This latest update comes after Vincent Kompany’s side have already lost two of their senior central defensive options this summer, with Ben Mee and James Tarkowski set to leave the club when their current Turf Moor deals expire.

If Collins were to exit, it would leave the Clarets with just Kevin Long as the club’s only senior central defender heading into pre-season.

Long made just 22 Premier League appearances for the Clarets over the last three seasons.

The Verdict

Losing Nathan Collins would be yet another blow for Vincent Kompany and Burnley to have to deal with.

Yet, having said that, if they are valuing him at that price, and get it, they have no choice but to sell.

That is serious cash for a relegated club to receive for a player, even if it does leave them incredibly short in central defence.

That money could be re-invested though, and still pocket the club a nice profit.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Wolves entertain Burnley’s valuation of the player, and whether or not any other clubs get involved.