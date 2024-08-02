Highlights Wolves are interested in Maxime Esteve.

Multiple Premier League clubs are interested in the Burnley centre-back.

The race for the defender is "open" at this point.

Maxime Esteve is continuing to generate interest from clubs at this stage.

According to an update on X from Fabrizio Romano, Wolverhampton Wanderers have asked about a potential move for the Burnley defender, who could potentially depart Turf Moor before the summer transfer window closes.

The Clarets currently have too many options in central defence - and it's a department that will need to be cut down before the end of this month.

Charlie Taylor may have left the club to link up with Southampton, but he probably would have been playing at left-back anyway. Right now, the Clarets have Dara O'Shea, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Hannes Delcroix and Esteve as potential options, along with Luke McNally and CJ Egan-Riley, both of whom spent last season out on loan.

The likes of O'Shea, Beyer, Ekdal and Al-Dakhil could be useful first-team options for the Clarets during the upcoming campaign - and considering the latter is only young - they won't want to lose him anytime soon.

Delcroix can play at left-back and he could potentially be used in this position again during the 2024/25 campaign, but there is still a need to offload some centre-back options regardless of this possibility.

McNally is one player who could potentially depart, with the player believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere at this point, and Esteve could potentially follow him out of the exit door.

Wolves linked with a move for Maxime Esteve

Considering how poor the Clarets were for a decent chunk of the 2023/24 season, there may not be many players who make the move from Turf Moor back up to the Premier League this summer.

Taylor is one player who has been able to secure a top-tier return though - and Esteve may be able to as well.

Maxime Esteve's 2023/24 campaign at Burnley (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 16 Starts 15 Tackles per game 1.7 Interceptions per game 1.7 Total duels won (%) 52%

Earlier this summer, the Lancashire side activated an option to sign the central defender permanently, but he could still move on before the summer window closes.

According to Romano, multiple English top-flight clubs are keeping an eye on the player at this point, with the transfer inside labelling him as "one to watch" this month.

Wolves are one of the teams thought to be exploring a potential move for the player - and they have even made an enquiry.

However, the race for the defender remains "open" at this stage.

Esteve could potentially benefit from remaining at Turf Moor for a season if he's going to win regular starts.

He won plenty of game time following his arrival in Lancashire and he could potentially help the Clarets to secure a top-flight return at the first time of asking.

But if regular playing time is on offer at Molineux, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make the move there if the two teams can come to an agreement.

With Max Kilman recently leaving, that could present an opportunity for Esteve to force his way into the first 11 in the Midlands.

This is why Esteve should consider this potential move if the two teams can agree a fee.