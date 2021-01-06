Wolves enter transfer race for Championship forward

Wolves are interested in signing AFC Bournemouth forward Josh King, according to the Daily Mail.

King’s future at Bournemouth is up in the air, with a move away this month looking increasingly likely for the Norway international.

The 28-year-old has made only three starts in the Championship this season, making only eight league appearances in total.

With his contract at the Vitality Stadium set to expire at the end of the campaign, interest in King has risen of late.

West Ham and West Brom are said to be keen on signing the player, after the Hammers had a £13million bid rejected in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Wolves have joined the race to sign King, as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to bolster his attacking options.

Wolves have scored only 18 goals in 17 Premier League outings this season, and this is something the manager will be looking to address this month.

The Verdict

After the likes of Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson and Aaron Ramsdale leaving in the summer, I was surprised to see King stay at Bournemouth.

Fair play to him for not sulking and playing when he has been asked to, but it seems as if an exit this month looks likely.

He did well for Bournemouth in the Premier League. He didn’t score a large amount of goals, but he always chipped in with a couple and his performances were generally decent.

I think it would be a risk for Wolves to pin all of their goalscoring hopes on him, though.