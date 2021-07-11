Wolves enter race to sign in-demand EFL defender

Wolves are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, according to The Sun on Sunday (11th July, page 61).

Robinson has only been with the Cottagers since 2020, and made 32 appearances for Fulham in the 2020/21 season, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation back into the Championship.

But some of his strong performances evidently haven’t gone unnoticed last term, with Manchester City rumoured to be keen on landing Robinson’s signature this summer, according to The Athletic.

Wolves have now entered the race to sign the full-back, and are reportedly keen on reaching an agreement with the defender, but only if he is available for a fee in the region of £10million.

Wolves finished 13th in the Premier League table last term, and will be preparing for life without Nuno Espirito Santo, who departed the club at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Bruno Lage is now in charge at Molineux, and will be hoping that he can add to this squad before the new season gets underway in August, with Wolves set to take on Leicester City in their opening match of the campaign.

It remains to be seen as to whether Fulham are willing to cash-in on Robinson, although they could be tempted, as they look to adjust to life back in the second tier of English football.

The Verdict:

Additional depth at left-back could be ideal for Wolves this summer.

Robinson really impressed me whilst with Fulham last season, and he’s shown that he can adjust to the step up to the Premier League, and he’d be deserving of a move back into the top-flight.

At the age of 23, he’s still got his best years ahead of him, and this could turn out to be a shrewd move by Wolves if they can secure an agreement to land Robinson’s signature this summer.

But they won’t have it all their way in the race to sign him, with Manchester City likely to be a tempting proposition for the American international.