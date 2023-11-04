Highlights The January transfer window is crucial for Championship promotion hopefuls like Southampton, who need to reduce the gap to second place.

Retaining key players like Che Adams is a priority for Southampton, but his contract situation means they may have to sell him in January at a reduced price.

Despite his importance to the squad, Adams' lack of goals in recent months and the potential return of Ross Stewart may influence Southampton's decision on his future.

The January transfer window is sure to be crucial for all clubs in the Championship promotion hunt, which is likely to include Southampton.

It was a hugely busy summer for Saints following their relegation from the Premier League, with Russell Martin appointed as head coach, and the new boss, along with the recruitment team, brought in new signings to suit his style.

Results so far have been pretty good, with the south coast side sitting in fourth position going into the weekend fixtures, although they will be disappointed there’s a ten-point gap to second-placed Ipswich.

The challenge will be to reduce that deficit over the coming months, and, as mentioned, the January window could be key.

Like most clubs in the mix to go up, you can be sure that Martin wants to strengthen, and the focus will be on adding that bit of quality to help the team over the line at the business end of the campaign.

Southampton face Che Adams dilemma

Yet, another priority for Saints will be retaining their key men, and one man who faces an uncertain future is Che Adams.

Wolves thought they had finalised a deal for the striker in the summer, until Saints blocked it late on, but it has been claimed they could be back in for the Scotland international in a few months time.

Normally, a club would not sanction a sale to a first-team regular when promotion is possible. Why would they? The value of promotion is in excess of £100m, so it would usually take a truly ridiculous offer to change that stance.

Che Adams Southampton Record (League Only) Year Division Appearances Goals 2023/24 (as of 31/10/23) Championship 11 3 2022/23 Premier League 28 5 2021/22 Premier League 30 7 2020/21 Premier League 36 9 2019/20 Premier League 30 4

However, the situation with Adams is a bit more complicated, as he is out of contract in the summer of 2024. Therefore, the January window represents the last chance to get a fee for the player.

Of course, that means they won’t receive a bid that reflects his true value. Instead, Wolves, or any other club, will try to get him at a cut-price, and you may be talking the £5-6m mark.

So, some will argue that Saints should stand firm, and let Adams leave on a free, and it will be worthwhile if he helps the side go up.

Yet, despite his status as an important figure in the squad, the reality is that he hasn’t scored a goal in the league since August 19. He hasn’t even made a goal for around six weeks.

That’s not to say Adams isn’t contributing, but the stats are pretty damning.

Plus, Ross Stewart is set to return to full fitness, and if he can find his best form, he would surely be the focal point for Martin moving forward. Given his injury history though, that would be a big gamble.

No club likes to lose a player on a free, but that’s the prospect facing Southampton with Adams, and it will leave the board with a big dilemma in the New Year.

It remains to be seen what they decide, but it’s a decision that’s sure to be scrutinised come May when we see if Southampton have returned to the Premier League.