Huddersfield Town reportedly face a fight to retain Lewis O’Brien in the summer if they fail to win the Championship play-offs this month.

O’Brien has been a star at the John Smith’s Stadium over the last three seasons, with his form under Carlos Corberan in 2021/22 propelling Town to third and into the Championship’s play-offs.

However, TEAMtalk report how Huddersfield will have to win promotion to the Premier League to make sure that they can retain O’Brien for 2022/23.

It’s claimed that Leeds United retain an interest in the 23-year-old, who they tried to sign last summer under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds’ Premier League status is far from secure, though, and relegation back into the Championship would rule them out of a move for O’Brien.

Nevertheless, there’s also interest from Wolves, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley – the latter are seemingly in a shootout with Leeds for 17th in the Premier League with three games to play.

TEAMtalk also claim that O’Brien has a £12m release clause in the contract he signed on the back of Leeds’ interest last summer.

The ultimate Huddersfield Town end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Which Premier League club is Levi Colwill on loan from? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

O’Brien has made 43 appearances this season for Huddersfield, scoring three goals and registering three assists. The contract the midfielder agreed last summer sees him committed to the club until the summer of 2025.

Huddersfield begin their play-off campaign against Luton Town on Friday night.

The Verdict

It’s going to be tough for Huddersfield to retain O’Brien if they are still a Championship side next season, such have been the levels of his performances in 2021/22.

The midfielder sets Town’s tempo and, amongst some very good performers this season, he’s still emerged as the best player in Corberan’s squad.

If it’s true that he’s got a £12m release clause, clubs will surely take a punt on that, more convinced than ever that he’s worth the money.

That said, this is all dependent on Huddersfield failing to get through the play-offs. They have a superb chance of, not just getting back to the Premier League, but also retaining O’Brien for at least another 12 months.

Thoughts? Let us know!