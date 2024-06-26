Highlights Crystal Palace and Wolves are eyeing a move for Jack Clarke.

Sunderland have valued him between £25m-£30m.

Spurs included a 25% sell-on clause when they sold Clarke to the Black Cats.

Interest in Sunderland star Jack Clarke is rising.

According to Give Me Sport, Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing a move for the winger, who shone for the Black Cats last season.

Despite proving to be a real asset in the final third, scoring more goals last term than he did during the 2022/23 campaign, the Wearside outfit were unable to secure a top-six finish.

Having failed to win promotion, Clarke's side may face a major battle to hold on to their star man, who may be keen to test himself at a higher level following two and a half brilliant seasons at the Stadium of Light.

He first joined the Black Cats on loan back in the 2022 winter window when they were in League One, making a loan move there as he looked to get his career back on track.

Having shown some promise during his temporary spell, even playing a crucial role in securing a play-off semi-final win against Sheffield Wednesday, he was part of a promotion-winning team at the Stadium of Light.

Clarke then made a permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur and the winger hugely benefitted from this, taking his game to a new level after joining on a four-year deal.

Jack Clarke's record at Sunderland (All competitions - since permanent move) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 50 11 14 2023/24 42 15 4

He could potentially leave the club just halfway through his current contract though, amid interest from numerous top-flight teams.

It has been revealed by Give Me Sport that Palace and Wolves are both interested in the player, joining the likes of Southampton and West Ham United in the race for the winger.

With the player still having two years left on his deal though, he won't come cheap, with the Black Cats set to demand £25m-£30m for the 23-year-old.

That is slightly above Wolves' valuation of the player, according to Give Me Sport.

The Black Cats are keen to retain their key man and new boss Regis Le Bris will be desperate to see him remain at the Stadium of Light, but a summer exit may be unavoidable.

This summer may be the best time for Sunderland to sell Jack Clarke

It's difficult to know when exactly to sell him.

If the Black Cats had appointed a manager earlier in the off-season, that may have prepared them better for Clarke's potential departure.

However, it seems inevitable that he will leave the club at some point and this summer may be the best time to offload him if they want to make a big profit.

With Spurs reportedly having a 25% sell-on percentage, the Wearside club needs to generate as much as possible from his sale if they are to richly benefit from it.

Right now, they are in a decent negotiating position, but this may be the last window where they can demand a very high amount for him, so the Black Cats' board should be seriously considering selling him.

If he's sold for a big fee, that could allow the club to spend a decent amount of money on a replacement, whilst also addressing other areas.