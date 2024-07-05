Highlights Jacob Greaves, a promising center-back for Hull City, has attracted interest from Ipswich Town and Wolves.

Greaves has impressive stats and was named in the Championship Team of the Year.

Hull City may lose Greaves and teammate Jaden Philogene, but will receive significant funds for their transfers.

Wolves have ‘kept tabs’ on Hull City’s Jacob Greaves, who was the subject of a substantial bid from Ipswich Town during the transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for the Tigers since breaking through during the 2020/21 campaign, and he has blossomed into a fine centre-back.

Greaves was particularly impressive in the previous campaign, as he starred for Liam Rosenior’s side who just missed out on a play-off place.

Jacob Greaves' Championship Stats 2023/24 (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 43 Goals 2 Assists 4 Clean Sheets 11 Interceptions per game 1 Tackles per game 1.8 Balls recovered per game 4.4 Clearances per game 4.3 Pass accuracy per game 89%

The defensive instincts of the left-footer stood out, along with his composure on the ball, which was critical to how the team played, and his performances saw Greaves earn a place in the Championship Team of the Year.

Jacob Greaves transfer latest

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the defender is attracting plenty of transfer interest now that the market is open.

It had been claimed previously that West Ham were monitoring Greaves, but it’s Ipswich who have made the biggest play to sign the centre-back this summer so far.

The newly-promoted Premier League side lodged a £30m offer for Greaves and Hull teammate Jaden Philogene, and it’s now been reported that they will return with a significant bid for Greaves.

However, they may not have a free run at the player, as The Athletic has revealed that Wolves are also interested in Greaves.

Wanderers are poised to sell Max Kilman to West Ham in a £40m deal, so they will be on the lookout for a new centre-back, and Greaves would be a like-for-like replacement as he can fit on the left-side of the defence.

Jacob Greaves is ready for the step up

Unfortunately for Hull, it does seem inevitable that Greaves will be on the move this summer, and that was always going to be on the cards after they failed to win promotion.

Simply put, he has the talent to be playing in the Premier League, and you would imagine that he feels this is the right time to make that next step in his career.

On paper, Wolves would be an appealing move for Greaves, as they are more established than Ipswich, but Kieran McKenna’s side are pushing hard to get a deal done ahead of the competition, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

From Hull’s perspective, it’s about getting the highest possible fee, and it will represent great business for an academy graduate, and the funds raised will help Tim Walter bring in his own new signings.

There will be many contrasting views on what would be a fair fee for Greaves, but when you see Kilman go for £40m, then the Tigers will have to demand in excess of £20m, and that will no doubt come into Acun Ilicali’s thinking during negotiations.

Hull City set for busy period

With Philogene’s future also up in the air, Hull are facing the prospect of losing two of their best players ahead of the new season, which is far from ideal.

Yet, they’re going to bank serious money for the pair, and that should give Walter and the recruitment team plenty of freedom to make some big signings over the next seven weeks or so.

Ultimately, fans will have to trust the hierarchy to make the right decisions, and there could be a lot of activity involving Hull as they count down to the new season, which begins for Walter’s men with a fixture at home to Bristol City.