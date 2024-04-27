Conor Coady has perhaps not appeared for Leicester City as much as either party would have liked following his big-money move last summer, but the Foxes achievements may still provide the defender's former club Wolverhampton Wanderers with a windfall.

Leicester look to be in the driving seat for both promotion and the Championship league title following their 5-0 thrashing of fourth-placed Southampton on Tuesday and a return to Premier League football could be just around the corner.

That may invoke a clause in the transfer deal that saw Coady swap Molyneux Stadium for the King Power Stadium and would be a welcome dividend for the Premier League side.

Whether the Foxes' success will invoke the dividend or not, they will be hoping to get more from their new man into the next season.

Add-on clause may produce Wolves windfall

Coady signed for Leicester last summer for a deal reported to be worth an initial £7.5million, and Sky Sports also reported that the deal included a £1million add-on clause.

Although the precise details of that clause were not made public, a common framing of such add-on clauses is whether the buying club goes on to achieve their objectives, which likely would have been gaining promotion back into the Premier League in Leicester's case.

If that is the basis of the clause, then the Foxes' recent return to form and their re-taking of the top spot in the second tier will come as a boost to Wolves, who would be set for a seven-figure payout in that scenario.

Such clauses can also include personal achievements by the player or reaching a set number of appearances or goals, but with Coady joining at a later point in his career, basing the clause on promotion would appear to have been the most likely decision between the parties.

Leicester will hope to get more from Coady next season

Based purely on what Leicester fans have seen this season from their new man, the common conclusion will be that Wolves have seen the better end of the deal so far.

Coady began his Foxes career with a freak pre-season injury that left him with a broken foot, but since his returning from that issue, he has featured just 11 times in the Championship, starting seven and spending the majority of his time on manager Enzo Maresca's bench.

It's not what the club or the player would have hoped for from one of their marquee summer signings, but the three-year deal he signed at the King Power last summer means there is still plenty of time for the move to bear fruit.

His experience moving forward could be key

The 31-year-old still has playing years ahead of him as a defender and, as a former England international and Premier League regular, he has extensive experience.

That will be useful to Leicester with a return to the Premier League now looking likely. There is no doubt that Coady has the talent, the landscape of the Foxes team at this moment has just not allowed him to show it.

If his contributions have been less than the Leicester faithful were hoping for, then they may well find that his top-flight experience will come into its own as they make the difficult transition into the Premier League.

Wolves may look like the winning party if they are to receive a seven-figure sum as a result of Leicester earning promotion, but the deal is still in its infancy and may well prove to be a smart move come the beginning of next season.