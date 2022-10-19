Wolves contact for QPR manager revealed amid Rangers interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made “tentative contact” for Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale but are yet to launch a formal approach, according to Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 42-year-old has impressed during his first few months at Loftus Road, managing to guide the west London outfit into the promotion mix despite the club enduring a very underwhelming end to last season.

Previously looking like one of the favourites to finish in the top six, they fell out of the race in the latter stages of the season under Mark Warburton, who had enjoyed a reasonably bright tenure in the English capital.

With this, many would have expected the Championship side to take a while to adapt to life under Beale, especially with the ex-Aston Villa coach needing to make the step up to being a head coach following his time as an assistant to Steven Gerrard.

But they have performed superbly and have asserted themselves as early promotion contenders – and his work hasn’t gone unnoticed with Rangers and Wolves both believed to be interested in luring him away from Loftus Road.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst remains in charge of the Gers though and this has allowed the Premier League side to swoop in, though they haven’t launched an official approach yet according to reporter Jones.

He told Give Me Sport: “Michael Beale, they like him. They have made tentative contact over that one. So, it’ll be interesting to see if they decide to make an official approach now.”

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see whether this develops further because it’s not just QPR’s success that has shown what a good coach he is – but also the downfall of Villa who have struggled since his departure.

Receiving rave reviews even before making the step up to management, it’s perhaps no real surprise to see him thriving in the England capital at this stage, though he needs to ensure his side are consistent throughout the whole season.

Looking at this potential move from Beale’s point of view, it would be a difficult decision for him to make if he was offered the job because he would be able to return to the Midlands where he previously was and would get to work with a very talented set of players.

There are no guarantees that his current side will be promoted – but this switch to Wolves would guarantee him the status of being a top-flight manager, with a potential move to Rangers potentially tempting as well.

However, he could build something special at Loftus Road and this is one reason why he could be tempted to stay put for now.