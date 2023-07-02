Wolves are among a host of clubs interested in signing Southampton’s Che Adams during the summer transfer window.

The Saints endured a tough campaign last time out, as they finished bottom of the league, so there has naturally been plenty of speculation surrounding players in the squad.

Even after Russell Martin’s arrival, the south coast side know they will have to balance the books, whilst also giving the new boss the funds he needs to bring in his own players.

And, one man who was always likely to depart was Adams. The striker only managed five goals in 28 league appearances last season, but with his deal expiring in 2024, the club know this is the last chance to get a decent fee for the ex-Birmingham man.

Despite his struggles last season, with injury issues not helping, Adams seemingly still has a decent reputation in the game, as BBC WM reporter Daz Hale revealed that Wolves are looking to offer Adams an instant return to the top-flight.

“Wolves are one of a number of Premier League clubs who are keen on Southampton striker Che Adams.”

It has been reported that Wanderers will target players in the £8m to £15m range this summer, with Adams sure to fall into that category.

Southampton summer transfer plans

There’s going to be a lot of activity at St. Mary’s in the coming weeks, and there will be a focus on bringing in individuals who are suited to the specific style of play that Martin is going to implement. However, departures are also necessary, and Adams is one you would expect to leave.

His contract situation means that even if Southampton stayed in the Premier League they would have to consider a sale, but relegation makes it almost inevitable that he will go. The player is obviously going to welcome the chance to play at a higher level, and it appears there is a lot of interest in the Scotland international.

So, you can see him leaving in the next few weeks, and Wolves’ interest isn’t really a surprise as they are in the market for at least one new number nine. Whether the fans would be happy with Adams at Molineux is another matter, but he should be in their price range and he does have Premier League experience.