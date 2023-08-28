Highlights Wolves are interested in signing Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester City to bolster their squad and add firepower.

Leicester may consider selling Iheanacho due to his contract situation, but Wolves may have to persuade him to make the move.

Leicester would need to find a replacement for Iheanacho if he were to leave, but it may be difficult to complete deals before the transfer deadline.

Wolves could make a late move for Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho as they look to add more firepower to their squad.

Wolves interested in Kelechi Iheanacho

The Black Country outfit have had a turbulent summer, with Gary O’Neil replacing Julen Lopetegui as head coach, and there have been many departures from Molineux, with the owners initially citing FFP as a reason for that.

Another high-profile exit is on the cards ahead of the deadline, with Matheus Nunes expected to join Manchester City, and that should allow O’Neil to bring in a few players to improve the squad.

And, according to Football Insider, Iheanacho is a target for Wanderers, who could offer the player an instant return to the top-flight.

Will Leicester sell Kelechi Iheanacho?

In an ideal world, the Foxes would keep hold of the Nigerian international, as he is someone who could be a big player for Enzo Maresca this season. He is also a player the new boss clearly rates, as Iheanacho has started the last three league games.

However, the situation is complicated by the fact he has entered the final year of his contract. Therefore, you would imagine the club will have to consider any decent offers, as they would rather bring in some cash then let the 26-year-old leave on a free in 12 months time.

So, it won’t take a huge offer for Wolves to agree a fee with Leicester, but the update does indicate that they may have to persuade Iheanacho, as the player is happy at the King Power Stadium.

It’s stated that the chance to remain in the Midlands could be key in giving Wolves an advantage over any rival interest in the former Manchester City man.

Would Leicester need to replace Kelechi Iheanacho?

There are some fans who would believe that keeping Iheanacho and letting his deal run down is a risk worth taking. After all, he could fire the team to promotion, which is worth in excess of £100m, so it’s certainly something to consider.

This is a player that has an important role under Maresca, and with Jamie Vardy still not showing signs he can get back to his best, Iheanacho would need to be replaced, with just days to go in the window.

The recruitment team will have plenty of strikers on their radar, but it’s not easy to get deals over the line at this stage.

What next for Leicester City?

It still feels like there’s a lot to happen at Leicester before the deadline, which is at 11pm on Friday night.

Maresca is working with a very big squad, and there are several on the fringes that will want to move on for first-team football, and he will have his own players he wants to bring in to help implement his style.

So, it will be very interesting to see how it plays out, and the Italian will also be focusing on the weekend game against Hull City, as Leicester look to continue their perfect start under the former Man City coach.