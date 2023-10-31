Highlights Wolves could be making a move to sign Che Adams in the January window after failing to secure him in the summer.

The striker's contract is expiring in the summer, making it likely that a transfer will happen in January.

Wolves may be cautious with their spending and will be looking for bargains, with Adams potentially falling into that category.

Wolves could make a move to sign Southampton’s Che Adams in the January window after failing to land the striker in the summer.

Wolves interested in Che Adams

There was plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Adams in the summer, with a host of Premier League clubs keen on the Scotland international following Saints’ relegation.

It became apparent towards the end of the window that Wolves were frontrunners to sign Adams, but, after his strong start to the season, Southampton decided to keep Adams.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, there was always going to be more talk about his future in the New Year, and it appears Wanderers could be back in for the player.

That’s after the Telegraph revealed that Gary O’Neil wants to sign a new number nine to strengthen the Wolves squad, with Adams remaining on their radar.

Che Adams Southampton Record (League Only) Year Division Appearances Goals 2023/24 (as of 31/10/23) Championship 11 3 2022/23 Premier League 28 5 2021/22 Premier League 30 7 2020/21 Premier League 36 9 2019/20 Premier League 30 4

Will Che Adams leave Southampton?

You’d have to say that a transfer feels inevitable in January, as Adams is yet to agree to a new contract, so he will have just a matter of months left on his deal.

An extension has been on the table for the 27-year-old for a few months now, so the fact he hasn’t put pen to paper indicates he is open to leaving.

Of course, the New Year will represent the last chance for Saints to get a fee for the attacker, and that may be tempting considering Ross Stewart should be returning to full fitness, and Adams hasn’t exactly been fantastic in recent weeks.

After a brilliant start to the campaign, the striker has failed to find the net since August 19, and he has only registered two assists in that period.

How much would Wolves have to pay for Che Adams?

There was talk of Adams signing an extension in the summer before joining on loan with an option of upwards of £10m to make it permanent.

But, that didn’t happen, and the contract situation means they won’t be able to get £10m. Instead, realistically you’re looking at about half that.

The update explains that Wolves are expected to be cautious in January, after FFP issues in the summer meant the focus was generally on shifting players out.

Whilst they should avoid future punishments, any business in January will fall into the same financial year, so big spending isn’t expected at Molineux. As a result, they will be looking for bargains, and Adams could fall into that category.

What next for Southampton? Any transfer talk is still a long way away, as there is plenty of football to be played between now and then, and the only focus for Adams will be to keep helping the team.

Russell Martin’s side are in good form, and even though Adams should be scoring more, he has still played a big part in the six-game unbeaten run, and it’s about building on that as they look to catch Ipswich.

Adams is sure to be involved this weekend as Southampton make what is sure to be a tricky trip to The Den when they face Millwall.