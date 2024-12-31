Wolves are interested in Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga as the Premier League strugglers look to improve their options at the back in the January window.

It has been a very difficult campaign for Wanderers so far, with the side currently one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Whilst things have improved considerably under new boss Vitor Pereira, defence remains a concern, with Wolves shipping 42 goals in 19 games.

Premier League Goals Conceded Club Goals Conceded PL Rank Southampton 39 18th Leicester City 42 = 20th Wolves 42 = 20th

Wolves keen on Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga

Therefore, bringing in at least one centre-back is a priority this month, and the Express has revealed that the Midlands outfit are looking at Tanganga.

The report states that Wolves are ‘weighing up a bid’ for the 25-year-old, who has top-flight experience having come through the ranks at Tottenham.

Interestingly, they add that Millwall and the player have an agreement whereby they will consider any offers from Premier League clubs for Tanganga, who joined the Lions in January before signing a long-term deal in the summer, although there’s no mention of a release clause as part of his contract.

It’s thought that RB Leipzig are also tracking Tanganga, but he would prefer to stay in England.

Japhet Tanganga could play in the Premier League

This is not the news that Millwall fans would want to hear, as Tanganga is a quality operator at this level.

He had lost his way in his career before joining Millwall at the start of the year, but he clearly loved his time at The Den, as he signed a new contract a matter of months ago, and he continues to impress in the Championship.

Wolves’ interest shouldn’t come as a shock, as anyone who has seen him play will recognise the quality he has.

Physically, he can dominate his opponent, and you would imagine that Pereira has earmarked him for the right-sided role in the back three.

Clearly, Millwall will do all they can to keep him, but his contractual situation means they should make a significant profit if he does move on, although you can be sure that Alex Neil is hoping he will at least hang on to his star man until the summer.

From the perspective of the player, he will feel a debt of gratitude to Millwall, who have given him his love back for the game, but the chance to join a Premier League side may be difficult to turn down if a suitable offer arrives.

So, this could be one to monitor, although the only focus for Tanganga now will be the Londoners’ home game against Oxford United tomorrow.