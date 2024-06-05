Wolverhampton Wanderers have named Bolton Wanderers transfer target Louie Moulden as a free transfer on the Premier League's released list.

As per Birmingham World, top-flight players listed as free transfers will see their contracts expire at the end of June, when they will then be available for free.

Alan Nixon reported on Patreon in May that Wanderers are keen on a move for the goalkeeper, who spent the second half of last campaign on loan at fellow League One outfit Northampton Town following a previous spell at National League side Rochdale.

Moulden would add to competition at Wanderers

Despite their current interest in Moulden, Wanderers have retained all three of their current senior goalkeepers Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman and Luke Hutchinson.

Ian Evatt's number one choice, Baxter, was one of the best shot-stoppers in League One last campaign, and kept 14 cleansheets in 33 regular season appearances, but he failed to keep a single cleansheet in the play-offs, as the Greater Manchester side fell to a 2-0 defeat in the play-off final against Oxford United.

Meanwhile, Coleman made 13 third tier appearances, while Baxter was suffering from an injury, and maintained three cleansheets during his time between the posts.

On the other hand, academy product Hutchinson did not make a single league appearance last season, and could be loaned out next season in the event that the club do sign Moulden.

At 21-years-old, Hutchinson is a similar age to Moulden, 22, so it would be difficult to envisage Evatt keeping both starlets happy alongside established first team members Baxter and Coleman.

The current Wolves man showed his quality when he stepped up to the plate as Northampton's first-choice goalkeeper during February and March after usual shot-stopper Lee Burge suffered an injury against Wanderers in Feburary.

During his 12 appearances for the Cobblers last campaign, Moulden kept two cleansheets and boasted a save percentage of 64.2% despite conceding 19 goals.

Louie Moulden 2023/24 League One stats as per FotMob Appearances 12 Starts 11 Goals conceded 19 Clean sheets 2 Saves 34 Save percentage (%) 64.2 Pass accuracy (%) 41.9

Prior to his move to the Cobblers, the 22-year-old made 28 outings in the National League for Rochdale, while he has previously appeared in non-league for Solihull Moors, Ebbsfleet United and Gloucester City.

Wanderers fans will hope Moulden is a sign of things to come this summer

Evatt's men enjoyed an overall successful campaign, finishing third in League One after winning 87 points, but ultimately fell at the final hurdle with play-off final heartache.

The potential addition of Moulden would undoubtedly add to Wanderers' strength in depth in the goalkeeping department, and as the summer transfer window moves along, the Toughsheet Community Stadium faithful will hope that similar deals can be made in other areas of the pitch.

Last season, Wanderers were one of the strongest sides in the third tier, but after missing out by five points, Evatt and co will hope to land an automatic promotion spot next season.

This could be a tough ask though, as the likes of newly relegated Birmingham City could be a strong outfit in the third tier, while Rotherham United have already been busy in the transfer market, after adding the likes of former Blackpool defender Reece James to their ranks, as well as Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett who both lifted the League One title with Portsmouth last campaign.

But if Wanderers can also have a strong window, then there is nothing to stop Evatt and co from winning promotion at the end of the 2024/25 season, while a deal for Moulden could help set the tone.