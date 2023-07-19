Wolves are closing in on the signing of exciting Bristol City youngster Alex Scott.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side are preparing an improved offer after a £20 million bid was rejected earlier this month.

Wolves have been pushing to sign the 19-year-old throughout this summer transfer window, with two bids previously knocked back by the Robins.

Julen Lopetegui is a fan of the midfielder, who has already cemented himself as a key player in the City team at a young age.

Scott contributed one goal and five assists to City’s Championship campaign last year as they finished 14th in the table.

How much will Alex Scott cost to sign from Bristol City this summer?

Bristol City have set an asking price of £25 million for the midfielder, which they have shown no willingness to budge on so far this window.

Wolves are preparing an improved offer which should come much closer to matching that asking price.

The Premier League side have made a couple of key player sales this summer that have helped their financial situation.

Ruben Neves was sold to Al Hilal in a £47 million deal last month, with Nathan Collins following him out the door in a £23 million move to rivals Brentford.

Wolves have fended off competition to become favourites to sign the youngster, who has attracted interest from a number of Premier League sides with his performances in the second division.

It will come as a blow to Nigel Pearson’s side if Scott were to depart, but a £25 million fee would soften the impact of his exit.

Who is interested in signing Alex Scott from Bristol City?

Other than Wolves, Premier League rivals Bournemouth also hold an interest in the youngster.

The Cherries survived their first campaign back in the top flight and are now looking to push on and build a team capable of challenging in the top half of the table.

Bournemouth launched a £15 million bid earlier in the summer, which was rejected by the Robins.

Negotiations continue between Wolves and City, but it is believed that a deal is nearing agreement.

Bristol City are currently preparing for their upcoming Championship campaign, with Pearson looking to guide the team to a top half finish.

The likes of Ross McCrorie and Jason Knight have already been added to his first team squad, as summer business picks up at Ashton Gate.

Their campaign gets underway on 5 August with a clash against Preston North End.

Would a £25 million fee be a good price for Alex Scott?

Bristol City know the potential that Scott possesses and that is reflected in their valuation of the player.

That Wolves are inching their way towards that £25 million fee shows how much they want the player and believe that he can improve their midfield options.

His exit would hurt the team in the short-term, but reinvesting that money could actually improve the squad as a whole.

If City can spend that money wisely then it could boost their chances of being competitive in the long run.

However, that is easier said than done.