Wolves, Burnley join Rangers in hunt for 7-goal EFL ace as January looms

Wolves and Burnley are interested in signing Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, according to Football Insider.

Campbell has been in fine form for Stoke this season, scoring seven goals in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Six of those goals have come in the Championship, as Stoke continue to mount a play-off push under Michael O’Neill – with Campbell playing an influential role.

Rangers and Celtic both had talks with Campbell back in January – as his father Kevin revealed to Football Insider.

Rangers are still said to be keen on Campbell with January approaching, but interest from the Premier League has now emerged.

Football Insider claim that Wolves and Burnley are both interested in signing Campbell ahead of January, as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Campbell signed a new four-and-a-half year deal at the bet365 Stadium back in January, so Stoke will be hopeful of retaining his services beyond this season at least.

The Verdict

It’s not a surprise to see Campbell attract interest with January looming.

He did well last season, and he’s carried that form across to this season. Seven goals is a good return at this stage of the season for someone who is only 20.

He needs to be careful when deciding his next move. Rangers and Wolves may be big clubs, but is regular game time guaranteed?

I’d stay put at Stoke for the time being, if I were him. He’s playing under a manager who plays him regularly and gets the best out of him.