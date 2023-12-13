Having brought through the likes of John Stones and Mason Holgate in the early 2010's, Barnsley could have some of the most promising prospects in their squad in almost a decade.

The spotlight is well and truly on Portuguese forward Fabio Jalo, who has been at the Tykes for four years since moving from his home nation and he is starting to make an impact in the first-team now at the age of 18, scoring a fantastic goal against Horsham in the FA Cup last month and notching an assist in League One against Reading last week.

And Jalo's four-goal haul in an under-18's match against Tottenham Hotspur this week in the Premier League Cup will only draw the spotlight on the young attacker even more - but there's other teenage talents at Oakwell who are currently thriving too.

One of those is Vimal Yoganathan, who was born in Wales but is of South Asian descent and is the first ever Tamil player to play professional football for a United Kingdom-based club.

The 17-year-old central midfielder spent seven years at Liverpool before joining Barnsley in 2021, and he has this season broke into the first-team squad and is training regularly with Neill Collins' side.

Wolves, Bournemouth, Brentford and Southampton want Barnsley's Yoganathan

That is leading to interest though in his services, and according to The Guardian's Will Unwin, there are a lot of clubs that are keeping tabs on Yoganathan with a view to a potential swoop.

Three Premier League clubs are among the chasing pack for the teenager, with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth and Brentford all looking into adding the midfielder to their development squads.

Championship side Southampton are also in the mix for Yoganathan, and the Saints' category one youth system could be tempting for the talented teen.

Whilst he hasn't yet been in a league matchday squad for the Tykes, Yoganathan has appeared in three EFL Trophy matches, where Collins has usually rotated his squad and given backup players or younger talent their chances.

Vimal Yoganathan's Barnsley EFL Trophy Stats 2023-24 Appearances 3 Average Minutes Per Game 42 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 0.3 Touches Per Game 28.7 Pass Accuracy 69% Interceptions Per Game 0.3 Tackles Per Game 2.7 Recoveries Per Game 4.0 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.3 Stats Correct As Of December 13, 2023 - As Per Sofascore

An outing in a Barnsley matchday squad in League One though may soon be on the table for Yoganathan, who also came off the bench in FA Cup and EFL Cup clashes with Horsham and Tranmere Rovers respectively.

Barnsley risk losing Yoganathan due to contract situation

Yoganathan, who turns 18 in January, signed a two-year scholarship with Barnsley before the 2022-23 season began, and that deal will end by the time the 2023-24 season concludes.

Unwin reports that there is a professional deal on the table for Yoganathan, which is hardly surprising given that there are clubs higher up the pyramid keen on him.

However, Barnsley could lose him for absolutely nothing should his head be turned by the interest from elsewhere, but the Tykes will be banking on the midfielder being loyal, just like Jalo was when penning his own full-time deal in the summer of 2022.